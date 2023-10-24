﻿
Feature / District

NeoBay nurtures signing ceremony on smart robotics

﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang Qin Congcong
  11:35 UTC+8, 2023-10-25       0
A group signing ceremony in the sector of smart robotics took place at the Greater NeoBay Sci-tech Innovation Plaza in Minhang District recently.
﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang Qin Congcong
  11:35 UTC+8, 2023-10-25       0
NeoBay nurtures signing ceremony on smart robotics
Ti Gong

Robot products by JAKA Robotics

A group signing ceremony on smart robotics took place at the Greater neoBay Sci-tech Innovation Plaza recently. It aimed to create a dovetail linking the Grand neoBay research works and robotics manufacturing in the district's Maqiao Town.

This marks a leap in the area's smart robotics sector from the scale of an industrial chain to an industrial cluster.

The seven companies present at the signing ceremony include JAKA Robotics Co, Leader Harmonious Drive Systems Co and Shanghai Saiweide Robot Co.

Companies in the smart robotics sector in the neoBay area also expressed an intention to rent a further 24,000 square meters of factory houses in Maqiao Artificial Intelligence Innovation Experimental Zone. In the future, a smart robotics cluster comprising about 30 related companies and led by JAKA Robotics will be formed.

To achieve this, the district will encourage cooperation between the academic, industrial zones and urban resources, and create a dovetail between the Grand neoBay research works and robotics manufacturing in Maqiao Town.

"We're expectant of the future development of the Grand neoBay and will be grateful for a broader research and market arena set up by the district," said Li Mingyang, chairman of the board of JAKA Robotics.

As of August, Minhang had 148 companies in the robotics sector. Among them 32 are chain-owner enterprises, 55 national high-tech companies and 34 "little giant" specialized firms.

In the neoBay area, 11 enterprises are engaged in industrial robotics, collaborative robotics, underwater robots, security robots, and smart logistics robot research and manufacturing.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Minhang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     