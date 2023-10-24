NeoBay nurtures signing ceremony on smart robotics

A group signing ceremony in the sector of smart robotics took place at the Greater NeoBay Sci-tech Innovation Plaza in Minhang District recently.

Ti Gong

A group signing ceremony on smart robotics took place at the Greater neoBay Sci-tech Innovation Plaza recently. It aimed to create a dovetail linking the Grand neoBay research works and robotics manufacturing in the district's Maqiao Town.

This marks a leap in the area's smart robotics sector from the scale of an industrial chain to an industrial cluster.

The seven companies present at the signing ceremony include JAKA Robotics Co, Leader Harmonious Drive Systems Co and Shanghai Saiweide Robot Co.

Companies in the smart robotics sector in the neoBay area also expressed an intention to rent a further 24,000 square meters of factory houses in Maqiao Artificial Intelligence Innovation Experimental Zone. In the future, a smart robotics cluster comprising about 30 related companies and led by JAKA Robotics will be formed.

To achieve this, the district will encourage cooperation between the academic, industrial zones and urban resources, and create a dovetail between the Grand neoBay research works and robotics manufacturing in Maqiao Town.



"We're expectant of the future development of the Grand neoBay and will be grateful for a broader research and market arena set up by the district," said Li Mingyang, chairman of the board of JAKA Robotics.

As of August, Minhang had 148 companies in the robotics sector. Among them 32 are chain-owner enterprises, 55 national high-tech companies and 34 "little giant" specialized firms.

In the neoBay area, 11 enterprises are engaged in industrial robotics, collaborative robotics, underwater robots, security robots, and smart logistics robot research and manufacturing.