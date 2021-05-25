Feature / Lifestyle

New York skincare brand celebrates 170 years

Kiehl'smarks anniversary with an opulent Limited-Edition Commemorative Collection comprising four of the brand's most beloved and best-selling formulas, and exhibitions.
Ti Gong

Chinese singer-songwriter Mao Buyi and Chinese singer, dancer and actress Song Qian celebrate the anniversary.

Iconic New York skincare brand Kiehl's is celebrating its 170th anniversary with an opulent limited-edition commemorative collection comprising four of the brand's most beloved and best-selling formulas, and exhibitions both online and offline.

This exclusive collection of Kiehl's classics comes in stunning new white and gold-adorned glass packaging fit for this incredible milestone and maintains Kiehl's commitment to a more sustainable future with the use of eco-conscious materials. The exclusive suite of products comprises four of the brands' most beloved and best-selling formulas of all time: Ultra Facial Cream, Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado, Calendula Herbal-Extract Toner and Midnight Recovery Concentrate.

New York skincare brand celebrates 170 years
Ti Gong

Classic Harley-Davidson and Indian motorcycles are on display in the Kiehl's' 170th anniversary exhibition.

The exhibition was also held in Shanghai this month, including four interactive parts. A pharmacy featuring its original store in 1851 at 3rd Avenue and 13th Street in Manhattan's East Village. An area has a collection of classic Harley-Davidson and Indian motorcycles, a signature item in the brand's stores. A green lab displays the ingredients of classic products.

A community wall shows the brand's philanthropic activities related to children's well-being and the environment in China. Its "Dream Classroom" provides online courses, including English, dance, art, music, finance, embroidery and chess, in Linxia Prefecture, Gansu Province, and is expected to help nearly 70 schools and 10,500 rural students.

Meanwhile, anniversary theme song "Huohua (Sparkle)" was launched along with a short film. Written by Chinese singer-songwriter Mao Buyi and starring Chinese singer, dancer and actress Song Qian and Chinese actor Liu Haoran, it is about how older people realize their young dreams.

"No matter how young or old you are, you should have the courage to do what you love and make your dream come true," said Mao. "That is the theme of the song, as well as the anniversary theme of the brand."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
