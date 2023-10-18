Huangpu River banks anchor many maritime landmarks

There are many landmarks related to ships in Shanghai and ship lovers, military fans, or those simply interested in the country's shipbuilding history can visit these venues.

Have you ever noticed that there is a "submarine" on the bank of the Huangpu River?

It is actually a submarine exhibition center where visitors can have a close look at the "Great Wall 191" submarine and learn about the development of Chinese-made submarines.

Shanghai Submarine Exhibition Center

This year the China-made "Great Wall 191" submarine was brought to the riverside of Huangpu River and made into an exhibition hall.



It is located at the Huangpu Riverside No. 3 Dockyard and people can apply to visit on its official WeChat account "上海潜艇展览馆".

Inside the submarine, people can visit the torpedo room, engine room, and command bridge, and learn about how officers and sailors worked and lived underwater.

The visit costs 120 yuan per person, including the service. As the interior space is narrow and with complex structure, it is recommended not to wear a dress or high heels, and children under 1.2 meters in height are not allowed to enter.

Imaginechina

MIFA·1862

MIFA·1862, located at 1777 Binjiang Avenue in Pudong, was constructed at the former Shanghai Shipyard built in 1862, the birthplace of China's modern industrial civilization.



It has now been transformed into a cultural complex by famous architects, with the remains of the industrial buildings preserved.

MIFA·1862 has a shopping mall of about 26,000 square meters, which brings together antique shops, design workshops, restaurants, and a medium-sized theater that can accommodate 800 people.

Imaginechina

Imaginechina

Shanghai Dock & Engineering Company

The former site of the Shanghai Dock & Engineering Company is located at 378 Dongdaming Road in Hongkou District.



In 1865, a British businessmen set up a ship repair yard in Shanghai, which was one of the largest British industrial investment projects in China at that time.

In 1936, it merged with Ruirong Shipyard and became known as the British Shipyards, becoming the largest shipbuilding yard in China and the predecessor of the Shanghai Shipyard.

Today, the North Bund has transformed from an old wharf into a shipping service hub with the world's shipping giants moored there.

More than 4,000 shipping companies from home and abroad have settled in the area with over 100 new shipping companies established there every year.

China Maritime Museum

Located at 197 Shengang Avenue in Pudong's Lingang New City, the China Maritime Museum is the largest and highest-level thematic maritime museum in China.



It has six exhibition halls for Chinese navigation history, ships, navigation and ports, maritime affairs and sea safety, seafarers, and military navigation, as well as two specific exhibition zones for fishery and marine sports and recreation.

In addition, it has a planetarium, a 4D Movie theater, and a children' s center.

Visitors to the museum can be impressed by the Ming Dynasty "Fu Chuan", or fortune ship, displayed in the center of the exhibition area.

The Fu Chuan was a type of ancient Chinese sea-going ship with a pointed keel. They were usually built along the coasts of Fujian, Jiangsu, and Zhejiang provinces.

In the 15th century, the development of ancient Chinese sailing ships entered a peak, leading shipbuilding craftsmanship and technology around the world.

At that time, one of the standard ship types used by the great Chinese navigator Zheng He in his fleet when sailing to the western ocean was the Fu Chuan.

Imaginechina