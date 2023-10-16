﻿
Collection celebrates aspirations of modern women

Designer brand TOMMY ZHONG has released its 2024 spring/summer collection at Shanghai Fashion Week.
Ti Gong

Patterns are inspired by flourishing wild landscapes.

Designer brand TOMMY ZHONG has released its 2024 spring/summer collection at Shanghai Fashion Week.

The collection promises to be a mesmerizing journey into a world of dynamic visions, embodying the essence of a summertime chase through vibrant jungles, where unrestrained freedom and unwavering sophistication converge in the realm of women's fashion.

Taking inspiration from the resplendent beauty of flourishing wild landscapes, the new collection immerses us in a world illuminated by the warm embrace of sunlight.

Ti Gong

Natural fabrics embrace the body like a second skin.

Colors flow effortlessly, which evokes the untamed energy of a spirited race.

Known for its commitment to comfort and elegance, the brand has chosen to utilize natural fabrics such as pure silk and luxurious organza. These materials drape the body like a second skin, offering a sensation as smooth as gypsum and as gentle as a light breeze.

What sets the collection apart is the innovative use of exclusive woven textures and three-dimensional printing techniques.

These techniques imbue each garment with a unique, painterly texture, almost akin to a masterpiece coming to life.

Whether it's the vivid green that calls to mind Monet's skilled brushstrokes, or the ethereal, luminous white reminiscent of morning mist, the color palette oscillates between pure, understated hues and a dreamy, evocative range.

Ti Gong

Soft silk fabrics evoke fond memories of spring.

Adding an extra layer of artistry to this collection are the materials' origins.

The designer team foraged wildflowers, and through digital design techniques, created unique floral patterns. These patterns, combined with the soft silk fabrics, evoke fond memories of the beauty of spring and summer seasons.

Furthermore, it integrates a proprietary weaving technique that seamlessly combines the soft, weightless fabric with seasonal floral inspirations. This process allows for the full expression of colors, offering multiple possibilities, much like how an oil painting's brushstrokes reflect the essence of hand craft, giving life to vibrant, artistic hues.

This collection offers an experience that seamlessly resonates with the beauty of the natural world while celebrating the desires and aspirations of modern women, who embrace their boundless freedom and express their unyielding elegance.

Ti Gong

Striking and bold

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
﻿
