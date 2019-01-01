﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

From tradition to fashion: exploring the beauty of the new Chinese style

﻿ Li Fei
  17:57 UTC+8, 2023-10-20       0
Follow Fiona to discover more about the new Chinese style through interviews with designers and overseas buyers.
Shot by Ma Xuefeng. Edited by Ma Xuefeng. Reported by Li Fei. Subtitles by Wang Xinzhou.

Are you familiar with the new Chinese style? It is a fusion of modern and traditional elements achieved by refining traditional culture, rather than simply incorporating traditional decorative elements. This style meets modern aesthetic needs while still exuding traditional charm.

Recently, Chinese actresses Yang Mi and Zhao Lusi graced the latest Paris and Milan fashion weeks adorned in new Chinese designs, igniting conversation about this new style and inspiring many to follow suit.

Far from the stereotypes of traditional designs, the new Chinese style has become a fashion trend among the younger generation, suitable for any occasion. Follow Fiona to discover more about the new Chinese style through interviews with designers and overseas buyers.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
