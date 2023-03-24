﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

Of creativity and fun at fashion & arts festival

The Labelhood Pioneer Fashion & Arts Festival is on the Yuanmingyuan pedestrian street, with music, art and fashion, and some weekend cocktails.
Spend a weekend with creative Chinese fashion designs! The Labelhood Pioneer Fashion & Arts Festival is in full swing at Waitanyuan as part of the Shanghai Fashion Week.

In addition to the runway shows of designer brands, the festival that lasts until March 28 includes fashion exhibitions in historic buildings, as well as a pop-up market on Yuanmingyuan pedestrian street.

Of creativity and fun at fashion &amp; arts festival
Yan Jingyang / SHINE

Follow Fiona to explore the Labelhood Pioneer Fashion & Arts Festival.

Labelhood night market

The Yuanmingyuan pedestrian street has transformed into a fashion market with a bedazzling of creative products, fragrance and some fashion exhibits. Coffee and street food are also available. Music performance starts at 6pm, and it will be a great place to enjoy music, fashion shows and cocktails.

The highlight is an outdoor cinema to watch short fashion films and livestreaming of the runway shows of this season. There is a pop-up photo studio to get a snapshot beside the cinema.

Of creativity and fun at fashion &amp; arts festival
Yan Jingyang / SHINE

The booth of the Rockbund Art Museum at the pop-up market

Opening hours: March 23-28, 12pm-9pm

Address: Yuanmingyuan pedestrian street

外滩圆明园路步行街

Collections by young designers

Located in the historic Somekh Building, it's a curated exhibition of capsule collections by top Asian young designers, where you can find innovation, craftsmanship and cutting-edge designs.

Of creativity and fun at fashion &amp; arts festival
Yan Jingyang / SHINE

Opening hours: March 23-28, 12pm-9pm

Address: 6/F, Somekh Building, 149 Yuanmingyuan Rd

圆明园路149号哈密大楼6楼

'Fanqing: Reflections of the Body'

Some feelings are hard to tell, and this quiet visual exhibition shows the feeling of body in our daily life. The exhibition is a discussion of the relationships between body and clothes, building and city in some short videos.

Of creativity and fun at fashion &amp; arts festival
Yan Jingyang / SHINE

A small cinema at the exhibition "Fanqing: Reflections of the Body"

Opening hours: March 23-28, 12pm-9pm

Address: 1/F, Ampere Foreign Firm, 97 Yuanmingyuan Rd

圆明园路97号安培洋行1楼

Ya Yi

Chinese-Spanish designer Ya Yi's work is embedded in exploring women with multicultural identities and expanding the cross-disciplinary of conversation, performance, film and fine arts.

Of creativity and fun at fashion &amp; arts festival
Yan Jingyang / SHINE

An independent exhibition of Chinese-Spanish designer Ya Yi

Opening hours: March 24-28, 12pm-9pm

Address: 1/F, Ampere Foreign Firm, 97 Yuanmingyuan Rd

圆明园路97号安培洋行1楼

CyPARK X LABELHOOD

As an outdoor exhibition, it's a green space with plants, where you can experience biking and camping. Some outdoor designs and Chinese teas are displayed there.

Of creativity and fun at fashion &amp; arts festival
Yan Jingyang / SHINE

There are a lot of outdoor designs to explore at the CyPARK X LABELHOOD exhibition.

Opening hours: March 24-28, 12pm-9pm

Address: 1/F, Yuanmingyuan Apartment, 115 Yuanmingyuan Rd

圆明园路115号圆明园公寓1楼

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
﻿
