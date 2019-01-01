Y2K fashion returns at the BFC market this month

Relive the iconic styles of the early 2000s at the Y2K market this month. Get your nails painted, enjoy snacks and maybe even get a Tarot reading.

Fashion is a never-ending cycle, and it's about time for a comeback. This time on the rebound it's Y2K.

Whether you love it or hate it, you can't deny its influence on fashion. Check out the Y2K market at BFC this month! You can get your hair and nails done with super cute Y2K-style accessories. Plus, they have snacks, Tarot readings, and even a carousel ride! 🎡 Don't miss out!

Date: Every weekend between March 4 – April 16

Address: Bund Financial Center, No. 600, Zhongshan Road E2






