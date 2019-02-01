How to do international shipping from China

China boasts an extensive network of delivery services that cater to the demands of international shipping. Arina shows how to use SF Express and China Post.

Arina has been in China for several months and wants to send some packages home to her family. Today she will show us how to send parcels to foreign countries using SF Express and China Post.



In addition to international express brands such as DHL, UPS, and FedEx, domestic brands such as SF Express, YTO Express and China Post are also popular choices for reliable international delivery services. All of the services have mini-programs on WeChat and you can easily place an order online.

Here is a guide on how to send parcels to foreign countries using SF Express and China Post.



SF Express

SF Express, a leading courier and logistics services provider in China, provides fast international delivery services.

You can either visit an SF branch for delivery or submit an order through the "顺丰速运 (SF Express)" app or WeChat mini-program.



The app is available in English, but the WeChat mini-program is only in Chinese. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to order on the SF mini-program.

Step 1: Search "顺丰速运 (SF Express)" in WeChat mini-programs and click to "寄国际 (International Delivery)".

Step 2: Fill in the information of the sender and recipient, including the name, phone number, address, etc.

Step 3: Fill in the customs declaration information, including the name, weight, value, and quantity of the item.

Step 4: Choose the pick-up time.

Step 5: Choose your payment method.

There are three payment options.

Pay now - the sender will pay when the courier picks up the package.

Pay monthly - this option is for those who have a monthly settlement credit account.

Pay upon collection - the recipient will pay when the parcel is received.

Step 6: Choose the express delivery service (Standard Express or Economy Express) , review all the information and submit your order.







China Post

China Post, the official postal service of China, provides two kinds of international delivery service, post service and EMS (Express Mail Service).



Being a member of the Universal Postal Union (UPU), it offers reliable delivery service and enjoys priority in customs processing.

If you choose the EMS service, you can order online through the "EMS" WeChat mini-program. The courier will come to your location to pick up your package. It's quite similar to the process above.

The post service is more cost-effective, although it has longer delivery times.

There are three types of service classified by transportation means -- Airmail, Surface Air Lift (SAL) and Ordinary Parcel.

Airmail refers to international parcels transported by air.

Surface Air Lift (SAL) refers to international parcels transported within the sending and receiving countries by sea and land, or by surplus air capacity.

Ordinary Parcel refers to international parcels transported end-to-end by railway, automobile, or ship.

The EMS service provides faster delivery by air, taking only a few days to reach the destination, but it comes at a higher price.

Here is a guide on how to send a delivery from a local post office. Remember to bring your passport or other valid ID documents.

Ma Xuefeng / SHINE

Step 1: Inspect your items

The staff will inquire about and inspect the items to be sent. Some articles are prohibited, such as fruit, fresh meat, liquids, and creams.

Step 2: Weigh your package & calculate the charge

The staff will assist you in packaging your items with a suitable carton. You will be charged for the packing carton. The freight fees are determined based on the weight of your package and the chosen shipping service.

Step 3: Provide the package information

You will need to provide the information of the sender and the recipient, including the name, address, phone number, postcode, etc, as well as information on your items. If you encounter any difficulties, the staff will be there to assist you, or you can refer to the provided sample as a guide.

Step 4: Pay the postage fee