L'ÉCOLE unveils third international campus in Shanghai

L'ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts, has opened its third permanent international campus in Shanghai's Twin Villas on Huaihai Road M.

The new location welcomes all jewelry enthusiasts and offers 10 courses that allow students to immerse themselves in the fascinating world of gemology and receive hands-on experience with jewelry arts and crafts, as well as their techniques and know-how.

Taught by a body of expert lecturers including art historians, gemologists, jewelers, and craftsmen, courses and talks cover three main areas: savoir-faire, the world of stones, and the history of jewelry. L'ÉCOLE China provides an unparalleled opportunity for students to explore their passion for jewelry-making in an engaging and supportive environment.