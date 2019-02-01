﻿
Annual event to encourage recycling of plastic bottles

  20:33 UTC+8, 2023-08-25
This year marks the sixth year of the charity program "A Bottle of Water Relay" in Shanghai, which was initiated by Swire Coca-Cola Shanghai Shen-Mei Beverage & Food Co Ltd.
Shot by Ma Xuefeng. Edited by Ma Xuefeng. Reported by Li Fei. Subtitles by Wang Xinzhou.

"A Bottle of Water Relay," an annual charity event to call on residents to recycle empty plastic bottles, was held at the Ruihong Tiandi Hall of Moon in Hongkou District on August 10.

This year marks the sixth year of the charity program in Shanghai, which was initiated by Swire Coca-Cola Shanghai Shen-Mei Beverage & Food Co Ltd.

Shanghai Shen-Mei called on community residents to recycle empty plastic bottles from their daily lives with the "(YOU) Recycle an Empty Bottle, (WE) Donate One Bottle of Water" initiative.

Under the initiative, for every recycled plastic bottle, Shanghai Shen-Mei will donate one bottle of water, which will be distributed for free to garbage-sorting volunteers in communities as well as other workers battling the heat in outdoor environments.

A mini exhibition, themed on waste classification and water source protection, was held on the site as well to promote the "World Without Waste" concept and to boost interaction with residents.

A vending machine was also brought to the event for the first time at Jiaxing Road Subdistrict as Shanghai Shen-Mei had promised to donate one additional bottle of water for every bottle of water purchased from the machine.

The event, which successfully concluded with Shen-Mei donating 2,400 bottles of water, attracted residents from 29 neighboring communities, further provoking enthusiasm among the general public to participate in charitable activities.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
﻿
