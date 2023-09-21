﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

A romantic encounter with City News Service

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  17:33 UTC+8, 2023-09-21       0
If you happen to spot a "Shencheng Sightseeing" bus with the City News Service logo in Shanghai, don't hesitate to snap some sweet pics and share them.
A romantic encounter with City News Service

Hey there! Are you in Shanghai? If you happen to spot a "Shencheng Sightseeing" bus with the lively City News Service (CNS) logo and artworks on it, don't hesitate to snap some sweet pics or short clips and share them on social media platforms like WeChat Moments, Weibo, Facebook, and X. You could be the lucky one to win some amazing anniversary gifts, or even a mysterious prize in our lucky draw!

By the way, it's CNS' first anniversary, and we're super excited about it! Thanks to your support, CNS has become the one-stop-shop for all external news and information services in Shanghai. So hop on board, join the celebration with us, and let's make some memories together!

After gathering 10 likes on your post, simply take a screenshot and send it over to our official WeChat account (ID: citynewsservice). By doing so, you're entitled to receive the limited edition of customized CNS anniversary gifts, and also stand a chance to win the mysterious award in our lucky draw! Keeping our fingers crossed for you!

Exciting news for tennis lovers!

The prestigious 2023 Shanghai Rolex Masters is just around the corner, from October 2nd to 15th at the Qizhong Tennis Center. And guess what, CNS will have an exclusive booth set up there too!

So make sure to drop by our booth located on the first floor of Retail Pavilion. You'll have plenty of opportunities to take photos, participate in our interactive activities, and receive some fabulous special gifts. Don't miss this chance to make your tennis experience all the more memorable. Come and visit us at CNS booth!

Here's what you need to do:

1. WeChat

First, follow the official City News Service account(ID:citynewsservice) and share this message on your moments. Collect at least 10 likes and send us a screenshot.

2. Other social media

Follow Shanghai Daily on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter), and share this message. Collect at least 10 likes and send us a screenshot.

Super easy and looking forward to hear from you.



Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
﻿
Follow Us

