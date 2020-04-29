Rediscover childhood memories with fireflies in Shanghai's overlooked corners

Fireflies, a symbol of childhood memories, still exist in some overlooked areas of Shanghai. Join us on a journey into the wild to witness these luminous beings on a summer night.

Fireflies, a symbol of childhood memories, still exist in some overlooked areas of Shanghai. By preserving and enhancing their natural habitats, we can look forward to annual summer encounters with these enchanting creatures. Join us on a journey into the wild to witness these luminous beings on a summer night.