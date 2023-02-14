﻿
Feature / Wellness

Selenium-enriched foods could be used against Alzheimer's disease: study

Xinhua
  16:14 UTC+8, 2023-02-14       0
Chinese researchers have recently put forward evidence for improving Alzheimer's disease (AD) with selenium-enriched foods and ingredients.
Xinhua
  16:14 UTC+8, 2023-02-14       0

Chinese researchers have recently put forward evidence for improving Alzheimer's disease (AD) with selenium-enriched foods and ingredients, according to the Institute of Microbiology under the Guangdong Academy of Sciences.

The new study indicates that selenium-enriched ingredients can inhibit inflammation and oxidative stress, showing the potential of a new dietary strategy for AD patients.

AD is a neurological disease characterized by memory loss and declining learning capacity, which can impair an individual's ability to perform daily activities and worsen their quality of life. There is a growing interest in selenium-enriched ingredients in the study of AD.

A joint study team with researchers from the Institute of Microbiology under the Guangdong Academy of Sciences and other institutions proposed the potential interventional mechanism of selenium-enriched ingredients for improving AD.

Selenium-enriched ingredients are ubiquitous in many plants and microorganisms, such as Brassicaceae vegetables, yeast, and mushrooms.

The study also showed that enzymatic hydrolysis and physical processing, such as thermal, high pressure and microwave treatment, are the main techniques to modify the properties of dietary selenium.

The study results have been published in the journal Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     