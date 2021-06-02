Facts and figures about the CPC and its members
14:10 UTC+8, 2021-06-04 0
To mark the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China, Shine is updating every day three questions and answers about the CPC. There will be 100 all together by July 1.
14:10 UTC+8, 2021-06-04 0
To mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, Shine is updating every day three questions and answers about the CPC and its members. There will be 100 all together by July 1.
Source: SHINE Editor: Li Jiaohao
Special Reports