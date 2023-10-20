﻿
Luxury cruise liner docks on North Bund, with 300 international tourists

The "Century Legend", a five-star luxury cruise liner has docked on the Bund with 300 international tourists, marking the return of the cruise industry in post-pandemic era.
Hu Jun / SHINE

The "Century Legend " docks on the North Bund on Friday.

The "Century Legend," a five-star luxury cruise liner operated by Chongqing Guanda Century Cruise, docked on the North Bund on Friday with over 300 tourists from around the world embarking on their autumn journey in Shanghai.

The journey not only marks their seasonal escapade, but also the resurgence of the cruise industry in the post-pandemic era.

During their three-day journey in Shanghai, these travelers are set to explore various attractions such as Xintiandi, the Bund and Lujiazui, expecting to indulge in local Shanghai delicacies.

Justo Molina Duarte from Spain, said his last visit to China was two decades ago.

Hu Jun / SHINE

Justo Molina Duarte from Spain on the North Bund

He was in awe of the vastness and advanced nature of Chinese cities today.

"This trip is incredibly enriching," said Justo Molina Duarte.

He said he is eager to share his experiences with friends back home in Spain.

His wife, Jiang Xinmin, hinted at their plans to further explore the vicinity of Shanghai, continuing their quest for the beauty that China has to offer.

Hu Jun / SHINE

The couple pose with the landmark Shanghai Oriental Pearl TV Tower.

Moreover, an additional 300 tourists from various countries are slated to board the cruise later this afternoon, beginning a 12-day expedition along the Yangtze River.

This season, the Century Cruise will run six voyages on the Yangtze, with more than 2,000 international passengers, including nearly a thousand from North America and Singapore. This influx represents the largest inbound tourist group Shanghai has welcomed this year.

Commencing in Chongqing, the 11-day sailing adventure traverses numerous cities before culminating in Shanghai.

Hu Jun / SHINE

A photo taking moment

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
