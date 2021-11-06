Views on CIIE from foreign perspective Day 3

The following news and views of the ongoing CIIE, gleanings from major foreign press and news portals, might give a holistic perception of the significance of the expo.

Sankei, Japan

As one of the largest comprehensive trade fairs in China, the CIIE attracted foreign companies to exhibit products and services that they want to sell to the Chinese market.



Many Japanese companies are also participating. Mr Tetsuro Homma, president for China & Northeast Asia and representative director in Panasonic Corporation, commenting on the effect of the CIIE that "the function to connect the Chinese market with foreign companies is obvious."

As China is proactive in fighting global warming, companies that are promoting environmental exhibits are conspicuous.

BusinessWire, US

The China International Import Expo (CIIE), the first national-level import-themed professional trade fair in the world, successfully kicked off in Shanghai. Initiated by the Chinese government since 2018, the CIIE continues to serve as an important platform for the nation's opening-up and enhancing international economic cooperation and free trade.



The CIIE has over the years become more well-organized, professional and digital.

Featuring a wider range of industries, the fourth CIIE has attracted 3,000 offline exhibitors from 127 countries and regions to take part in the Business Exhibition. Three international organizations and 58 countries from five continents, especially those involved in the Belt and Road Initiative, are participating in the Online Country Exhibition.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of China's accession to the World Trade Organization. To mark this occasion, the Hongqiao International Economic Forum will be holding a high-level forum themed "Mutual Benefit and Win-Win Solution for a Shared Future" to showcase China's achievements.

The Straits Times, Singapore

Chinese President Xi Jinping called on Thursday for smooth global trade in vaccines and other medical supplies, saying that unilateralism and protectionism are rising across the world and globalization is facing headwinds.



Speaking in a televised address at the opening of the China International Import Expo, Mr Xi mentioned China's contributions to the global fight against COVID-19 and its efforts to open up its economy.

"Since the outbreak of coronavirus, China has exported about 350 billion masks, more than 4 billion pieces of protective clothing, more than 6 billion test kits, and more than 1.6 billion doses of vaccines, actively promoted international cooperation in fighting the epidemic, and supported exemptions for intellectual property rights on vaccines for developing countries," Mr Xi said.

Belarusian Telegraphy Agency, Belarus

Domestic companies participate in the national exposition of Belarus at the 2021 CIIE remotely. Employees of Belinterexpo of Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) who work in Shanghai will connect the two sides via video link in case Chinese visitors are interested in the products and services of Belarusian companies.



In addition, a 3D virtual stand of Belarus is available for online visitors, showing the investment attractiveness, favorable business environment, rich cultural traditions and tourism sector of the country. IT, agriculture, mechanical engineering, and woodworking are described in detail.

TASS, Russia

China is interested in stimulating new points of growth in trade with Russia and expanding the scope of economic and trade cooperation, Russia's trade representative Alexei Dakhnovsky said online at the opening ceremony of Russia's national exposition at the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE).



"We think it is important to emphasize that the potential of Russian exports is far from limited to the goods presented at the expo. We note the constantly growing interest of Chinese consumers in a much broader range of products from Russia, including agricultural and industrial items. Chinese partners express their interest in stimulating new points of growth in Russian-Chinese trade which has already passed the mark of US$102 billion by the end of the third quarter of 2021," he said.

il Giornale, Italy

The CIIE has become an international public product shared by the world after three years of development, and its four major platforms of international procurement, investment promotion, cultural exchanges and open cooperation are increasingly important. During all previous editions of the CIIE, Chinese President Xi Jinping presented China's initiatives to promote the construction of an open world economy and announced a series of pragmatic initiatives to expand China's openness to the rest of the world, gaining wide recognition from the international community.



The fourth edition of the CIIE will be attended by more than 80 percent of the top 500 global companies that took part in the previous edition, with the number of participants increasing from last year, according to reports.

(Compiled by Yang Jiayuan, Zhang Yujue, Lu Yanjun, Xi Shaomin and Wang Siyi, who are all from Shanghai International Studies University)