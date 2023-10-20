Dunhua City woos Shanghai with its winter tourism campaign

Dunhua City in Jilin Province, known for its forests, folk culture, and abundant ice and snow, is wooing visitors from Shanghai as part of its national winter tourism campaign.

Ti Gong

Dunhua City, in Yanbian Korean Autonomous Prefecture of China's northeast Jilin Province, launched a national winter tourism campaign, with Shanghai the third leg to unveil its activities and itineraries.

With rich forests, folk culture and abundant ice and snow, Dunhua is an ideal place to appreciate the distinctive landscape of rime, have fun skiing, and relax in a soothing hot spring bath in winter.

Tourists are invited to enjoy the wonderful natural scenery of ice and snow, as well as the distinctive folk culture and customs, as well as the fun of ice and snow camping in Dunhua, the local administration announced in Shanghai on Thursday.

Folk culture displays, winter hiking, and other activities featuring local customs are held in Dunhua every winter.

Ti Gong

The Liuding Mountain Cultural Tourism Zone is located in the hilly area of Changbai Mountain, which is surrounded by peaks.

It has a magical rime scenery with "frost flowers" on trees in the winter. The Laobai Mountain Scenic Area features 95.6 percent forest coverage and a snow-capped season that can last seven months between October and April.

Laobai Mountain's winter town allows visitors to experience local life as well as the fun of snow sports.

The city is also offering discounted or free access to tourist attractions such as Liuding and Laobai mountains, as well as discounts on lodging at local wooden houses, hot springs, and camping grounds, which will be available until mid-February.

Dunhua travel operators and hotels inked cooperation agreements with Shanghai travel agencies at the same time.

Ti Gong