Asiad international journalists share their Hangzhou experiences

﻿ Lu Feiran
Lu Feiran
  11:23 UTC+8, 2023-10-07       0
Well-traveled storytellers share what impressed them most about China, Hangzhou and the Asian Games.
Shot by Zhou Shengjie, Hu Jun, Lu Feiran. Edited by Lu Feiran. Reported by Lu Feiran. Subtitles by Lu Feiran.

The Hangzhou Asian Games have attracted more than 11,000 journalists from all over the world. They spent days and nights in Hangzhou, exploring not only the games but also the culture and history of the city.

Shanghai Daily talked to some at the Main Media Center of the games, and here's what they had to say about the Asiad.

