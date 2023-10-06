﻿
China's Gong wins karate women's kumite 61kg gold at Asiad

Chinese karateka Gong Li clinched the women's kumite 61kg gold medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games here on Friday.
Chinese karateka Gong Li clinched the women's kumite 61kg gold medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games here on Friday.

It was the second karate gold for China after Li Qiaoqiao had taken the women's kumite 68kg title.

After easily taking down Chakriya Vann of Cambodia 8-0 in the quarterfinals, and comfortably crushing Kymbat Toitonova of Kyrgyzstan 10-0 in the semifinals, Gong quickly finished the final as she eased past Thingoan Nguyen of Vietnam 9-0.

"I have delivered the expectations of the people who cared about me, and I also fulfilled the goal I set for myself this time," said a tearful Gong, adding that she would now focus on the 2023 World Karate Championship in Hungary this month.

In other matches, Kazakhstan's Kaisar Alpysbay beat Abdullah Shaaban of Kuwait 7-5 to take the men's kumite 60kg gold medal, and Iran's Sajad Ganjzadeh defeated Adilet Shadykanov of Kyrgyzstan 4-2 for the men's kumite +84kg gold.

In the women's team kata final, Vietnam defeated Malaysia to win the gold with 42.70 points.

﻿
