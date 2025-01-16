North Bund redevelopment to create 'new urban magnetic pole'

The North Bund, a "new urban magnetic pole," is set to become a leading area for both Shanghai and the global community through historical preservation and urban renewal.

Xinhua

The North Bund in downtown Shanghai's Hongkou District is undergoing a significant urban redevelopment, transforming into a hub that integrates business, culture and community. The initiative highlights how a city can adapt historical neighborhoods to meet modern needs, while preserving their cultural heritage. The North Bund is becoming a part of Shanghai's waterfront attractions bridging local historical and modern landmarks. Hongkou Party Chief Li Qian envisions the North Bund as a "new urban magnetic pole" that will redefine the dynamics of city living. "This is not just about connecting buildings or creating green spaces," he said. "It's about intertwining production, life, and ecology into a thriving ecosystem. Every inch of this space is designed to bring vitality to its people and the city." The North Bund's history dates back to 1845 when the British East India Company set up the first barge dock after Shanghai opened its port. Over time, the area became the city's main shipping hub, with foreign figures like Albert Einstein, Charlie Chaplin, and Bertrand Russell arriving through its port.

Liu Xin

The North Bund was also the site of several milestones in Chinese history, including the nation's first electric lamp, telephone call, and movie. During World War II, the area sheltered thousands of Jewish refugees, with around 23,000 finding shelter in the Tilanqiao neighborhood. Many of the area's historic buildings, such as the Shanghai Jewish Refugees Museum and the China Securities Museum, have been preserved and repurposed as cultural venues. A key historical site is the Henry Lester Institute of Technical Education, founded in 1934. The building has been transformed into the Design Innovation Institute Shanghai, a non-profit research institute. It serves as a space for design-driven innovation, blending art, technology, and business. It fosters cross-disciplinary collaboration, offering creative events like upcycling workshops, where old objects are reimagined into stylish new products. Su Xinbao, deputy general manager and chief architect at the East China Architectural Design Institute, is behind the preservation of the historical structure.

Ye Chenliang

At the entrance hall of the institute, visitors can still see the original decorative copper window grilles, featuring designs like compasses, triangles, and beakers. "These elements once represented the engineering legacy of this area, and we've worked with the Shanghai History Museum to restore and incorporate them back into the building," Su explained. "The North Bund is rich in history, with many protected structures like the Broadway Building. These buildings feature unique architectural styles, such as Gothic Revival and Art Deco. "The key is to 'use to preserve.' Buildings should not just be museum pieces but (should be) integrated into today's urban life. Successful regeneration is about protecting the old while updating it for modern use." Su emphasized the importance of blending modern functionality with preservation. "Historical buildings offer more emotional value than new ones. The space connects us to the past while serving present needs."

Ye Chenliang

Designer Jo DeJardin from Cibic Workshop, an architect deeply involved in the North Bund's redevelopment, finds inspiration in its rich past. "Shanghai has always been about trade and exchange," he said. "The mix of cultures and eras here is unique. You can walk through streets that blend shipyard buildings, modernist markets, and historic synagogues. It's like a living museum." The North Bund's transformation extends to its waterfront, which has been integrated into the city's urban fabric. The Shanghai Port International Cruise Terminal, previously closed off by a glass wall, now features an open, accessible riverside promenade. It provides locals, expats and tourists with a chance to enjoy the iconic skyline of Lujiazui and the Bund. One of the standout features of the area is the extensive network of skywalks and green corridors, which connect key buildings and public spaces across the area. The AIA Financial Center, a flagship project, exemplifies the design ethos. "Our elevated corridors are a unique feature," said Ouyang Lilian, chairman of the AIA Financial Center. "They not only link office spaces and cultural venues but also foster social interaction and cultural exchange," he added. "It's a microcosm of what Shanghai aspires to be – a place where work, culture, and community thrive together."

Ti Gong

For example, the skywalks lead to the AIA Grand Theater, which has hosted nearly 260 performances and attracted 300,000 visitors since its opening. These skywalks are designed as "artistic ribbons" adorned with greenery and public art. By 2030, the North Bund will boast a 4.5-kilometer network of these elevated walkways, blending urban convenience with a sense of community. The North Bund is also becoming a hub for innovation and talent. The Orion Cultural Talent Apartments, Shanghai's first housing project specifically for cultural and creative professionals, reflects this focus. Located near the area's burgeoning cultural scene, the apartments are offered at affordable rents to attract and retain top talent. For many residents, the North Bund's redevelopment has already transformed daily life. "It's a fantastic place to live and work," said Jordan. "I walk along the river every day, and it's amazing to see how the riverside has evolved with new coffee shops, public paths, and other amenities. It feels alive, especially on weekends."

Zhang Yichen

While the North Bund's transformation is ambitious, it is not without challenges. The area's rich historical architecture requires careful preservation, and the dense urban environment demands innovative solutions for infrastructure and transportation. "This is a complex puzzle," said the Party secretary Li. "We're dealing with multiple developers, historical preservation needs, and the integration of underground spaces like subways and tunnels. It's a continuous process of balancing competing priorities." By blending sustainability with innovation, the North Bund is setting a global benchmark for urban renewal. Key developments include the construction of Shanghai's tallest building on the west bank of the Huangpu River and the creation of over six hectares of central green space. "This is about more than buildings," Li noted. "It's about creating a space where people can connect with each other and with the city itself. Whether it's walking along the river, attending a cultural event, or working in a state-of-the-art office, the North Bund offers an unparalleled urban experience." For Ouyang, the vision is clear: "The North Bund will not just be a business hub. It will be a cultural and social magnet that defines the next chapter of Shanghai's story."