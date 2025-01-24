Rich history blends with modern urban life on rejuvenated Yuyuan Road

The urban renewal project on Yuyuan Road has transformed this historic Shanghai street into a dynamic community hub while revitalizing the area and creating a vibrant space.

Yuyuan Road, one of Shanghai's most historic streets, has undergone a major transformation, blending its rich history with modern urban life. The road – which dates back to 1911, the final year of the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) – runs through the districts of Changning and Jing'an. The city government has listed the road as one of 64 historical streets that cannot be widened to preserve the feel of the neighborhood. The road is one of the 12 protected historical and cultural zones in the downtown area. Since the renewal project began in 2015, the road has been reimagined into a community hub, preserving its cultural heritage while introducing new public spaces, art, and businesses. "We wanted to preserve the cultural value of this hundred-year-old street while injecting new life into it," said Xu Yinlan, head of Shequgengxin, the nonprofit leading the renewal initiative. "Our goal was to create a space where the old and the new could coexist and evolve together." The project's approach focused on maintaining the area's charm and historical atmosphere while ensuring that it met the needs of modern residents and businesses. The result is a unique blend of traditional architecture, public art, cultural spaces, and practical urban living, Xu noted.

The renewal reintroduced small businesses, such as shoe repair shops, noodle vendors, and restaurants to foster a sense of community. The Yuyuan Public Market, for example, now serves as a central hub for daily necessities, offering traditional snacks like fried dough sticks and soy milk. Wu Xingxiang, a cobbler from neighboring Jiangsu Province, was invited to move to the market after decades of running an unlicensed stall. Along with a seamstress and locksmith, he now operates legally at low rent. "I'm grateful for this opportunity and committed to providing better service to the community," said Wu, 56, who inherited the business from his father. "The market and the art spaces have truly brought the community to life," said Dai Linyu, a longtime resident. "There used to be no place to buy breakfast or get our shoes fixed. Now, it feels like home again." The concept of "art for life" has been central to the project, encouraging the installation of public art pieces and the creation of cultural venues.

A prime example is the Story Store, an innovative concept that invites residents and visitors to share personal stories in exchange for free art or music lessons. Inspired by the Japanese novel "Miracles of the Namiya General Store," the store has already collected hundreds of stories. The interactive space encourages people to contribute their memories and experiences, preserving the local culture and creating a sense of community. "The stories people share reflect the soul of this place," said Shequgengxin's Xu. "It's a way for everyone to contribute to the living history of Yuyuan Road." The Story Store has become a popular attraction, run by community volunteers, including 80-year-old Chen Xiangzhi, a resident of the area for more than four decades. Chen, who contributed a poem to the store, sees the space as a way to reflect on the history of the street. "This road has been my home for so long," said Chen. "It's nice to see the history of the street being remembered and shared." The renewal also prioritized the creation of spaces for public engagement and community activities.

The Yuyuan Road Radio Station, at the entrance of the street, has become a focal point for local culture. Originally a broadcasting hub, the station now hosts a variety of community-driven events, including book readings, live performances, and cultural discussions. The space allows residents to interact with the rich history of Shanghai while also engaging in contemporary cultural events. The radio station also serves as a civic center, where residents can voice their opinions on the neighborhood's future. "We wanted to make the station a place where the voices of the people are heard. It's about connecting the past, present, and future of this community," Xu pointed out. The project also focused on preserving and restoring the historic buildings. Many of the villas, once home to Shanghai's elite, had fallen into disrepair. The project's restoration efforts have carefully renovated these structures while maintaining their original architectural features, ensuring that the area's history remains intact.

One of the key buildings preserved is the residence of Rewi Alley, a New Zealand writer and educator who lived on Yuyuan Road during the 1930s. The building now functions as a museum, showcasing Alley's contributions to China's development. The exterior walls of 15 buildings in the Qishan Village community, characteristic Shanghai lane houses built in the 1920s, have been refurbished and restored. Termites that once infested the brick and wood structures have been exterminated and rotten pillars replaced with new ones. Shared kitchens have been upgraded and most overhead cables are now buried. The neighborhood has been home to many notable citizens. Missile and space scientist Qian Xuesen (1911-2009) lived there after his return from the United States in 1955. His house is now a memorial to his legacy. Among other former residents were writer, translator and scholar Shi Zhecun (1905-2003), translator Fu Lei (1908-1966) and pianist Gu Shengying (1937-1967). "These buildings are more than just structures," said Xu. "They hold the stories of the people who lived and worked here, and preserving them is essential to understanding Shanghai's history." In addition to restoration, the renewal project has embraced adaptive reuse, transforming old buildings into new community spaces. For instance, the Yuyuan Public Market now occupies a former dormitory for the Shanghai Workers College of Medical Science. "The renewal of Yuyuan Road is about balance, honoring the past while looking to the future," Xu insisted. "We've created a space that isn't just for tourists or residents but for everyone to connect with the culture, history, and people of this neighborhood."