Chen talks up Shanghai sports development with Samaranch

  17:04 UTC+8, 2023-02-16
Ti Gong

Chen Jining, Party secretary of Shanghai, spoke with Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr, vice president of the International Olympic Committee as well as founder and honorary president of the Samaranch Foundation, about introducing top global sports events and promoting new projects.

Chen welcomed Samaranch and his delegation to Shanghai on Wednesday, and provided details on the city's economic, social and sports situation.

"Shanghai is developing itself into a globally famous sports city as is expected by President Xi Jinping," said Chen. "Shanghai is a vigorous city that holds a variety of top global sports events annually, and its people love sports. We hope to strengthen our cooperation with the IOC, introduce more global events, promote a variety of new projects, encourage sports culture and talent exchange, as well as people's participation, in particular youths' participation, in sports."

Chen expressed gratitude to Samaranch and his father Juan Antonio Samaranch for their support to Shanghai and China on sports development cause.

He hoped folk culture exchanges between China and Spain will further benefit from the Samaranch Foundation, in particular during the 50th anniversary of Sino-Spanish diplomatic ties.

Samaranch acknowledged Shanghai as an important criterion for global sports development. He has felt local people's love for sports and Shanghai's strength in holding various top global events.

The IOC and the Samaranch Foundation will deepen cooperation with Shanghai on holding sports events and cultural and sports exchanges, he added.

Source: SHINE
