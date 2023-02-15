Wuyishan woos Shanghai's newlyweds with attractive offers

Wuyishan City's tourism officials made a deal with their counterparts in Shanghai so that people from Shanghai could come to Wuyishan and enjoy its scenic beauty.

With spring tourism routes unveiled in Shanghai on Tuesday, Wuyishan City in east China's Fujian Province made a sweet Valentine's Day offer for Shanghai travelers.

The city, which is home to the famous Mount Wuyi, has invited newlyweds who are married in Shanghai in 2023 to experience romantic bamboo raft tours on Jiuqu Stream while enjoying free admission to major city attractions, Wuyishan's cultural and tourism authorities said in Shanghai.

An activity to collect old photos from Shanghai residents depicting their travel experiences in the Mount Wuyi scenic area prior to 2003 was also launched.

Spring tourism routes have been released that connect places like the Mount Wuyi scenic area, Jiuqu Stream, Tianyou Peak, and Qinglong Waterfall.

During the event, the cultural and tourism authorities of Wuyishan and Shanghai signed strategic cooperation agreements to expand their collaboration in resource sharing, marketing, and tourism organization.

Shanghai residents have been invited to savor tea-related cuisines, sip tea, appreciate tea-related performances, experience local intangible cultural heritage, and even learn tea dances in the city.

The event featured intangible cultural heritage from Wuyishan and Shanghai, as well as specialty delicacies from both cities.

According to Shanghai's cultural and tourism authorities, Wuyishan, which is three hours by high-speed rail from Shanghai, has become a backyard garden for locals.

