Work on 7 major projects starts off in Minhang

﻿ Yang Meiping
  19:53 UTC+8, 2023-02-16       0
Construction work has begun on seven major projects, including a 20,000sqm international smart medical innovation center in Minhang District.
Ti Gong

An artist's rendition of the future international smart medical innovation center in Wujing Town's Grand neoBay Sci-tech Innovation Park

Work has begun on seven important projects in Shanghai's Minhang District that are expected to boost the local economy and improve people's livelihoods.

The projects include the 20,000-square-meter international smart medical innovation center in Wujing Town's Grand neoBay Sci-tech Innovation Park. It will have six buildings with two levels of underground parking spaces for 580 cars. It is expected to be completed by 2025.

The center will collaborate with universities, research institutions and leading businesses and focus on research and development of intelligent medical services based on big data, cloud computing, artificial intelligence and biomedical science.

It will build five public platforms for sharing medical data, doing cutting-edge medical testing, researching and developing new treatment technologies, using smart medical equipment and software, and trading biomedical technology.

Ti Gong

The SupeZET Innovation Base

In the Qianwan area of the Hongqiao Central Business District, there are three projects that will be built with a total cost of over 5.1 billion yuan (US$743.6 million).

Among them is the SupeZET Innovation Base. With an investment of 1.3 billion yuan, the base will take up 102,000 square meters of building space. It will be home to business headquarters, innovation centers, incubators, and science education centers.

The area will also have an R&D center of Simcere Diagnostics that will promote innovation in precision medicine. The Incity Mega commercial complex will meet people's entertainment needs like culture, art, fashion and food.

With these projects, Qianwan is tipped to become the first choice for companies looking to put their headquarters in the Yangtze River Delta area and a lively place for talented people to live.

Work on 7 major projects starts off in Minhang
Ti Gong

The Incity Mega commercial complex

A rain storage tank at the Jiuxing drainage pump station, a real estate program in the Gumei Community, and a waste treatment and recycling facility in Pujiang Town are some of the other projects on which construction work started on Thursday.

This year, Minhang aims to start work on 161 major projects with a total investment of 503.9 billion yuan. These projects cover industries, transportation, biological protection, public welfare and housing supply.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
