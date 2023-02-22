Mayor Gong, CMA-CGM chief hold talks on building Shanghai into global sea-air hub

Gong Zheng, mayor of Shanghai, met Rodolphe Saade, chairman of the board as well as chief executive officer of CMA-CGM Group, on Tuesday.

Gong Zheng, mayor of Shanghai, met Rodolphe Saade, chairman of the board as well as chief executive officer of CMA-CGM Group, on Tuesday, and held talks on deep engagement in building Shanghai into a world sea and air hub. CMA-CGM is a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions.

"As Shanghai quickly revives its economy after the impact of the pandemic, it continues to be one of the favorite places for foreign investment and multinationals' global industrial chain expansion in China," said Gong.

"In recent years Shanghai has been striving to become a first-class international shipping center that highlights efficiency, complete functions, openness, smart operation and eco-friendliness, as it fulfills the national strategies to be the central link of the national economic circle as well as a bridge that connects the dual circulation of the domestic and overseas markets."

The mayor expressed gratitude to CMA-CGM for its positive contribution to the city's international shipping center construction. He welcomed the company to deeply engage in Shanghai's global sea and air hub vision, and promote twin-city cooperation between Shanghai and Marseille, where CMA-CGM is based.

"We'll continue to create a first-rate international business environment for all types of companies in Shanghai," he promised.

Saade referred to a host of cooperations between CMA-CGM and Chinese firms, including COSCO Shipping Co, China State Shipbuilding Corp and SIPG, in recent years.

CMA-CGM, focusing on providing digitalized shipping solutions for world comprehensive shipping corporations, will create more opportunities for deepened partnerships with Chinese firms, and launch long-term, win-win cooperation with Shanghai, he noted.

CMA-CGM is the world's third largest and the largest shipping company in France. A Fortune 500 firm, it operates 257 international routes. Its regional headquarters in China has been set in Shanghai.





