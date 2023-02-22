﻿
News / Metro

Mayor Gong, CMA-CGM chief hold talks on building Shanghai into global sea-air hub

﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang
  16:39 UTC+8, 2023-02-22       0
Gong Zheng, mayor of Shanghai, met Rodolphe Saade, chairman of the board as well as chief executive officer of CMA-CGM Group, on Tuesday.
﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang
  16:39 UTC+8, 2023-02-22       0
Mayor Gong, CMA-CGM chief hold talks on building Shanghai into global sea-air hub
Ti Gong

Gong Zheng, mayor of Shanghai, meets Rodolphe Saade, chairman of the board as well as chief executive officer of CMA-CGM Group, on Tuesday.

Gong Zheng, mayor of Shanghai, met Rodolphe Saade, chairman of the board as well as chief executive officer of CMA-CGM Group, on Tuesday, and held talks on deep engagement in building Shanghai into a world sea and air hub. CMA-CGM is a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions.

"As Shanghai quickly revives its economy after the impact of the pandemic, it continues to be one of the favorite places for foreign investment and multinationals' global industrial chain expansion in China," said Gong.

"In recent years Shanghai has been striving to become a first-class international shipping center that highlights efficiency, complete functions, openness, smart operation and eco-friendliness, as it fulfills the national strategies to be the central link of the national economic circle as well as a bridge that connects the dual circulation of the domestic and overseas markets."

The mayor expressed gratitude to CMA-CGM for its positive contribution to the city's international shipping center construction. He welcomed the company to deeply engage in Shanghai's global sea and air hub vision, and promote twin-city cooperation between Shanghai and Marseille, where CMA-CGM is based.

"We'll continue to create a first-rate international business environment for all types of companies in Shanghai," he promised.

Saade referred to a host of cooperations between CMA-CGM and Chinese firms, including COSCO Shipping Co, China State Shipbuilding Corp and SIPG, in recent years.

CMA-CGM, focusing on providing digitalized shipping solutions for world comprehensive shipping corporations, will create more opportunities for deepened partnerships with Chinese firms, and launch long-term, win-win cooperation with Shanghai, he noted.

CMA-CGM is the world's third largest and the largest shipping company in France. A Fortune 500 firm, it operates 257 international routes. Its regional headquarters in China has been set in Shanghai.



Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
COSCO
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     