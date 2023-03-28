﻿
Shanghai Children's Art Theater signs several collaborations in its second decade

As it enters its second decade, the Shanghai Children's Art Theater is collaborating with art troupes and theaters from Shanghai and the provinces of Gansu, Shaanxi and Guangdong.
The newly named ROEWE Shanghai Children's Art Theater

Shanghai Children's Art Theater began its second 10-year journey to serve children and their families by collaborating with several art troupes and theaters from Shanghai and the provinces of Gansu, Shaanxi and Guangdong.

Gansu Performance Group, Xi'an Children's Art Theater, Shanghai Center of Chinese Operas, Shanghai Opera House, Shanghai Ballet and South China Lion and Dragon Dance Troupe are among its partners.

They will collaborate with Shanghai Children's Art Theater to integrate performance resources, establish art education platforms, and create an ecology for children and their families to enjoy high-quality art performances.

The collaboration is part of the theater's long-term development strategy.

Dong Jun / SHINE

The theater announced its new 10-year development plan.

The theater can be traced back to 1958, when China's honorary president Soong Ching Ling opened the Children's Art Theater of the China Welfare Institute in Shanghai. This was the country's first professional children's theater. It was decommissioned in 1996.

The city decided in 2012 to convert the SAIC-GM Pavilion at the World Expo site into the Shanghai Children's Art Theater, which opened on June 1, 2013.

The current theater, China's largest professional theater for children, is nicknamed "Big Whale" because it resembles a whale. It is located on the bank of the Huangpu River.

The SHCAT GLEE, the Shanghai Children's Art Theater's chorus group, perform on the theater's 10th anniversary.

In the last 10 years, it has put on 2,585 performances and 931 art education activities with over 2 million entries.

Upholding Soong's belief in "only the best for children," the theater has brought in excellent performances from all over the world, including "Lua" and "Invisibles" from Spain, and "Pixar in Concert" by Disney Concerts, besides staging traditional dances of Chinese ethnic groups and Chinese operas.

It even has shows for kids under the age of three, such as "Beatles for Babies."

Dong Jun / SHINE

The South China Lion and Dragon Dance Troupe celebrate the theater's 10th anniversary with a performance.

It collaborated with the Bamboozle Theatre Company from the United Kingdom on immersive performances such as "Down to Earth" for children with multiple learning disabilities, and "Storm" for children with autism.

On Tuesday, the theater distributed packages containing noise-cancelling headphones, glasses and other items to children with special needs to help them enjoy their time in theaters and other public places.

The action was part of its 10-year plan to build a sensory-friendly theater for children.

The theater gave out packages with noise-cancelling headphones, glasses and other items to children with special needs.

It will use cutting-edge technology to create new art experiences and break down physical barriers to make its cultural resources available to children via the Internet.

On Tuesday, the China Welfare Institute also renewed its sponsorship contract with SAIC Motor for another 10 years. The theater's name has been officially changed to ROEWE Shanghai Children's Art Theater.

The two sides will expand their collaboration in children's public welfare programs, the development of digital theaters, the establishment of scientific and artistic interaction zones, and the organization of auto-themed activities.

The China Welfare Institute and SAIC Motor signed a new 10-year sponsorship contract for the theater.

Editor: Yang Meiping
