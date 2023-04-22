﻿
Best feet forward for Queen's Half Marathon

About 4,800 runners took part in the 2023 Shanghai Jing'an Queen's Half Marathon on Saturday morning.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Dressing up for the 2023 Shanghai Jing'an Queen's Half Marathon.

About 4,800 runners took part in the 2023 Shanghai Jing'an Queen's Half Marathon on Saturday morning.

After the starting gun fired at 7am at Daning Park, runners passed Daning area's main roads and iconic landmarks including IMIX Park mall, Lingshi Road, that is hailed as the heartland of China's eSports industry, and the International Film and Television Park Circum-SHU (Shanghai University) where features more than 300 industry players like Bona and iQiyi.

Ti Gong

About 4,800 runners take part in the event.

As its name suggests, most of the runners were women. They challenged the 21-kilometer half marathon and 5.2-kilometer race on their own or accompanied by their boyfriends, husbands or other male partners.

Chinese marathon runner Wang Wentian was the first to complete the half marathon, clocking 1:19:27. She won 15,000 yuan (US$2,176).

Yang Lixue finished second in 1:21:18, followed by Tang Xiaofen at 1:21:51.

Ti Gong

Wang Wentian is the first to cross the finish line.

As the Shanghai leg of the nationwide Queen's Run series, the race is designated as a "silver medal" race by the Chinese Athletics Association, and is the highest-level race especially designed for women in Shanghai.

In its sixth year, this year's outstanding runners – females who finished the half marathon within 1:50 and males within 1:40 – are awarded access to any Queen's Run station held in the Yangtze River Delta region.

Also, the first 20 female runners and the first five male runners receive a cash award. Anyone who completed the race receives a consumption voucher worth 150 yuan and enjoys one-year free fitness services at two community fitness clubs in the Daning area.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The runners start from Daning Park.

