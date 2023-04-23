﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai Magnolia Stage Performance Award winners announced

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  16:51 UTC+8, 2023-04-23       0
Honors go to Kunqu Opera performer Hu Weilu and Shanghai farce actor Xiaowen Shuangjie.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  16:51 UTC+8, 2023-04-23       0

The 31st Shanghai Magnolia Stage Performance Award announced its winners this weekend.

Kunqu Opera performer Hu Weilu and Shanghai farce actor Xiaowen Shuangjie won the top Best Lead Actor and Best Supporting Actor awards.

For more than three decades, the award has served as an annual celebration of live theater art, honoring the best stage productions and actors since 1989. The last edition was held in 2019.

Making a return this year, the 31st Shanghai Magnolia Stage Performance Award gathered 118 nominees from 68 stage productions covering Chinese traditional operas, Western operas, dramas, dances, musicals and acrobatics shows.

Shanghai Magnolia Stage Performance Award winners announced
Ti Gong

The ceremony for the 31st Shanghai Magnolia Stage Performance Award was held at Shanghai Culture Square.

Ten actors won the Best Lead Actor award. Hu Weilu, a Shanghai Kunqu Opera Troupe performer, topped the list by playing Liu Mengmei in the classic "Peony Pavilion."

"I didn't have the best voice condition to practice Xiaosheng (young male character)," said Hu. "But I insisted on the path, and I'm very much grateful for my teacher Yue Meiti, who never gave up on me."

The top Best Supporting Actor award went to Shanghai Farce Troupe actor Xiaowen Shuangjie, who has been in more than 50 roles in his 40-year acting career. Another nine actors also won the award.

Shanghai Magnolia Stage Performance Award winners announced
Ti Gong

Hu Weilu became the top winner of the Best Lead Actor award, while the Special Contribution Award went to veteran actress Chen Qi.

Young Huaiju Opera performer Gu Xinyu won the top Best New Actor award, while Yi Chunyuan, a Shandong Liuzi Opera performer, became the Best New Supporting Actor top winner.

Veteran actress Chen Qi, 94, was conferred the Special Contribution Award.

According to the organizers, all the 118 nominees are from productions that performed on Shanghai stages from 2020 to 2022. The judging penal held a seven-day close-door discussing and voting before deciding on the award winners.

About 10 productions by the award-winning actors will be featured in a performance showcase in Shanghai from May to June.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     