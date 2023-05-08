﻿
News / Metro

China Eastern to increase Shanghai-Sydney flight services to meet growing demand

SHINE
  23:57 UTC+8, 2023-05-08       0
China Eastern Airlines announced plans to increase its services between Shanghai and Sydney due to growing demand.
SHINE
  23:57 UTC+8, 2023-05-08       0
China Eastern to increase Shanghai-Sydney flight services to meet growing demand

China Eastern Airlines announced plans to increase its services between Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG) and Sydney Kingsford Smith International Airport (SYD) due to growing demand.

The airline plans to expand its daily service to 11 flights per week from June 23, up from the previous increase to daily flights on February 2.

The additional services will be operated by the Boeing 777, in addition to the existing Airbus A350-900.

China Eastern Airlines currently operates a daily service between PVG and SYD with the Airbus A350-900.

The new services will operate four days a week – Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

The first flight of the additional service (MU736) will depart from SYD at 20:30 and arrive at PVG at 05:15 the next day. The return flight (MU735) will depart from PVG at 00:10 and arrive at SYD at 12:35.

The Civil Aviation Administration Of China has set a goal to recover at least 75% of pre-pandemic levels by the end of this year, with Chinese travel reaching only 252 million passenger trips in 2022.

The China International Capital Corporation (CICC) predicts that the financial recovery of the Chinese big airlines may be faster than market expectations and sees international and regional operations returning to at least 60% of pre-2019 levels this year.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Pudong
China International Capital Corporation
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     