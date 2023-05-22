﻿
Metro station resonates with jazz music as school students tune in

A group of students from Shanghai Qibao Dwight High School stages a jazz concert at the People's Square Metro Station's Music Corner, drawing a large crowd of passing passengers.
Ti Gong

Three students from Shanghai Qibao Dwight High School perform at the People's Square Metro Station's Music Corner.

A group of students from Shanghai Qibao Dwight High School staged a jazz concert at the People's Square Metro Station's Music Corner over the weekend.

Supported by the Shanghai People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, the United States Consulate General Shanghai's Public Affairs Section and Shanghai Metro, the students performed songs like "Feeling Good" by Nina Simone, "Superstition" by Stevie Wonder and Frank Sinatra's "Fly Me to the Moon."

Ti Gong

Passengers are attracted by their performance.

Their performance drew a large crowd of passing passengers, with some even dancing to the music.

"The children are amazing. It's always pleasant to encounter such surprises while passing by," said Gloria Chen, who stopped to enjoy the performance on her way to taking a Metro Line 1 train back home after having lunch with a friend in the nearby Shanghai New World mall.

"The music corner at the station is well known and I've watched different musicians perform here several times. I think it's quite nice to give a melodious treat to passengers as they rush by."

Ti Gong

A band from the school performs.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the launch of the Shanghai Metro network and also the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the music corner.

Near Exit 6 of the People's Square Metro Station, the space was set up in 2013 to enrich people's cultural enjoyment in public space and has hosted more than 700 concerts with over 2,000 musicians and music amateurs from home and abroad since then. The performance genres range from piano, orchestra to dance and chorus.

Ti Gong

It's a melodious treat to passing passengers.

Robbie Shields, American principal of Qibao Dwight High School, said it was a great opportunity for the students to show their talent.

"The People's Square subway station is one of the busiest Metro stations in all of Asia. It's a great place for our students to have the opportunity to be here and to perform live with some people," he noted.

"They know some guests that they may be familiar with, but also some people that were passing by. It was just a wonderful opportunity. I think they did a fantastic job, the students' talent and hard work really shone through."

He added that it's also a great way for the students to give back to the community.

Ti Gong

Robbie Shields, American principal of Qibao Dwight High School, thanks all the audience for their support for the concert.

Penny Wang, who sang three songs during the concert, was excited.

"This is my very first time to perform in the Metro station," she said. "I was a little nervous because we were having exams for the past month. So we had really little time to practice, but we made it. And I feel proud of myself and my partners."

Wang pointed out that it was particularly meaningful as she will graduate soon and it was likely the last time she played music with QD students.

Ti Gong

Penny Wang sings at the music corner.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
