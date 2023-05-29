﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai records hottest May in 150 years

Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  21:24 UTC+8, 2023-05-29
Shanghai sizzled on Monday with mercury topping over 36 degrees Celsius. Temperatures will cool down through the week, with spots of rain on the way.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Visitors on the Bund get sheltered from the sun with an umbrella.

Shanghai sizzled on Monday with mercury topping over 36 degrees Celsius, the hottest May in last 150 years, according to the city's meteorological authorities.

The authorities also announced that the city has officially enter summer as of May 25, as the city's average temperature exceeded 22 degrees for five consecutive days.

The first high-temperature day always occurred in late June, in previous year. This year's first is one month ahead of the previous record, said authorities.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

People are fully equipped to get protected from the sun.

The city's weather benchmark, downtown Xujiahui weather station, recorded this year's highest temperature 36.7 degrees at 2:26pm.

The scorching weather also triggered this year's first yellow heat alert, the second lowest level in the four-tier weather warning system.

The temperature is expected to cool down from Tuesday, with more rain on the way.

The authorities issued a yellow lightning alert on Monday afternoon, warning that thunderstorms will hit the city before midnight.

From Tuesday to Saturday, showers will hit the city from time to time with highs ranging between 29 and 31 degrees and lows around 24.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
