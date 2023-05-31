﻿
Shanghai Disney Resort bans wagons and carts

Li Qian
Li Qian
  17:07 UTC+8, 2023-05-31
The increased use of wagons at Shanghai Disneyland has posed safety risks, according to the management committee of Shanghai International Resort, which includes the Disney resort.
Ti Gong

A woman stands on her wagon so as to watch the fireworks show.

Starting from June 30, wagons, carts and wheeled carriers will be banned at Shanghai Disney Resort for safety concerns, it announced today.

Upon effect of the new rules, carriers or vehicles listed below are not permitted to be brought into Shanghai Disneyland and indoor locations of Disneytown:

  • Strollers with length exceeding 110 centimeters and width exceeding 80 centimeters (including any accessories or extension attachments fully deployed)
  • Wagons, stroller wagons
  • Carts
  • Strollers with three or less wheels
  • Wheeled carriers
  • Stroller suitcases
  • Any trailer-like object that is pushed, pulled or towed by an electric conveyance vehicle, wheelchair, stroller or person

It noted that wagons – large in size and slow in speed – are disorderly parked, which occupies passageways, viewing areas and fire exits, as well as recklessly pulled by users, which creates long queues and accidental harm, especially in peak hours.

Ti Gong

A woman sits on her wagon to enjoy the parade.

Wheelchairs and child strollers under certain conditions will continue to be permitted to be brought into Shanghai Disney Resort. Specifically, they are:

  • Manual wheelchairs or electrically powered wheelchairs with at least three wheels and speed lower than 16 kilometers per hour (to be used only for the purposes of carrying guests with assisted mobility needs due to disability, advanced age or relevant medical conditions)
  • Child strollers meeting all of the following conditions:

  1. Length not exceeding 110 centimeters and width not exceeding 80 centimeters (including any accessories or extension attachments fully deployed)
  2. Designed and used to transport children of 11 years old and younger or with height of 1.4 meters and below on the day of their visit
  3. Designed to be pushed from behind

Ti Gong

The carriers in Shanghai Disneyland have caused problems.

Strollers are also available for visitors who choose to rent from Shanghai Disneyland's stroller rental location inside the park.

In addition, the pulling of any permitted carriers or vehicles behind oneself is not allowed in Shanghai Disneyland and indoor locations of Disneytown. It is also not allowed to use any permitted carriers or vehicles to exclusively transport personal belongings, merchandise, or other physical items.

Other public areas at the resort, including Wishing Star Park and the general areas of Disneytown, will not be impacted.

Visitors can refer to the full version of the park rules by visiting https://www.shanghaidisneyresort.com/en/rules/.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
﻿
Follow Us

