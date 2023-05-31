Students learn more about the legal process at the Shanghai Procuratorate

In honor of the coming Children's Day, dozens of students from Shanghai High School were invited to the Shanghai People's Procuratorate during Wednesday's open day.

Tian Shengjie / SHINE

Wednesday was an open day for children at the Shanghai People's Procuratorate, in honor of the upcoming International Children's Day. Dozens of students from Shanghai High School were invited to visit its forensic science labs.

Kids were fascinated by the high technology, including drones for collecting evidence and metal, and noise and food ingredient detectors. They also attended a legal education course about cyber security at the procuratorate.

During the activity, a four-month rectification action for the children's online environment was started by the city's procuratorate, cyberspace authority and culture and tourism bureau.



Unhealthy information on the Internet will be deleted, and the standard for such kinds of information will be published, the authority said.



Meanwhile, the second phase of a legal education base for students will be opened on Thursday on the sixth floor of a simulated aircraft carrier at Oriental Land in Qingpu District.



Its first phase was unveiled at the large park in 2014 and attracted over 600,000 children.

