﻿
News / Metro

Students learn more about the legal process at the Shanghai Procuratorate

﻿ Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  21:23 UTC+8, 2023-05-31       0
In honor of the coming Children's Day, dozens of students from Shanghai High School were invited to the Shanghai People's Procuratorate during Wednesday's open day.
﻿ Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  21:23 UTC+8, 2023-05-31       0
Students learn more about the legal process at the Shanghai Procuratorate
Tian Shengjie / SHINE

A staff member at the Shanghai People's Procuratorate shows a drone video for collecting evidence to the students from Shanghai High School on Wednesday.

Wednesday was an open day for children at the Shanghai People's Procuratorate, in honor of the upcoming International Children's Day. Dozens of students from Shanghai High School were invited to visit its forensic science labs.

Kids were fascinated by the high technology, including drones for collecting evidence and metal, and noise and food ingredient detectors. They also attended a legal education course about cyber security at the procuratorate.

During the activity, a four-month rectification action for the children's online environment was started by the city's procuratorate, cyberspace authority and culture and tourism bureau.

Unhealthy information on the Internet will be deleted, and the standard for such kinds of information will be published, the authority said.

Meanwhile, the second phase of a legal education base for students will be opened on Thursday on the sixth floor of a simulated aircraft carrier at Oriental Land in Qingpu District.

Its first phase was unveiled at the large park in 2014 and attracted over 600,000 children.

Students learn more about the legal process at the Shanghai Procuratorate
Tian Shengjie / SHINE

A staff member at the procuratorate shows a noise detector to students from Shanghai High School on Wednesday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Oriental Land
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     