Shanghai Party Secretary welcomes President of Honduras

Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining met with Xiomara Castro, the President of the Republic of Honduras, on Friday.

Chen warmly welcomed the visit of President Castro and her delegation on behalf of the Communist Party of China Shanghai Committee, the Municipal Government, and the people of Shanghai.

He said that China and Honduras have established diplomatic relations, opening a new chapter in the history of relations between the two countries. At the invitation of President Xi Jinping, her excellency the President of Honduras is visiting China for a state visit, which will undoubtedly promote friendly cooperation and yield more fruitful results between the two countries.

The 20th CPC National Congress outlined a grand blueprint for promoting China's national rejuvenation through comprehensive promotion of Chinese-style modernization. As a core city of the Chinese economy and a front-line window of reform and opening up, Shanghai diligently implements the concept of the people's city, continuously enhances the core functions of the city, deepens the construction of the "five centers," and vigorously promotes high-quality development to better meet the aspirations of the people for a better life.

Shanghai hopes to strengthen cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, culture, and tourism under the strategic guidance of the heads of state, continuously expand the depth and breadth of cooperation in promoting people-to-people exchanges and personnel-friendly exchanges between China and Honduras, share opportunities for China's modernization, join hands in the path of modernization, and make greater contributions to enhancing the friendship between the peoples of China and Honduras and promoting the development of bilateral relations at the local level.

We welcome Honduran companies to participate in the sixth China International Import Expo, and showcase more high-quality products on this open platform to enter the Chinese market.

President Castro expressed that the first stop of her visit to China is in Shanghai, where she fully experienced the enthusiastic hospitality of the Chinese people and the great achievements China has made. Honduras attaches great importance to the development of Honduras-China relations and firmly adheres to the One-China policy.

She believes that this state visit to China and the meeting with President Xi Jinping will deepen the friendship between Honduras and China and create a better future. She looks forward to enhancing pragmatic cooperation in various fields, such as economy, trade, and culture and seizing the opportunities of the Import Expo, promoting the presentation of high-quality Honduran products and expanding personnel-friendly channels and methods between the two countries to better benefit the people of both countries.





