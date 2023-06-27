﻿
News / Metro

Fudan launches largest cloud computing research platform

﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  21:32 UTC+8, 2023-06-27       0
Computing for the Future at Fudan supercomputer is jointly built by Fudan University, China Telecom and Alibaba Cloud to discover and solve complex problems in scientific research.
﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  21:32 UTC+8, 2023-06-27       0

Computing for the Future at Fudan (CFFF), the largest ever cloud computing platform established by a Chinese university for science research, was launched in Shanghai on Tuesday.

The supercomputer was jointly built by Fudan University, China Telecom and Alibaba Cloud to discover and solve complex problems in scientific research. It can provide advanced public cloud-based 1,000-GPU parallel intelligent computing services to support large-scale model training with billions of parameters. It's the first of its kind among Chinese universities.

The results of the first scientific large model training based on the CFFF platform were also released. The university trained a large meteorological model with 4.5 billion parameters, which can provide global weather forecasts for the next 15 days as accurate as the European Center For Medium Range Weather Forecasts. And the prediction speed has been shortened from hours to less than 3 seconds.

According to Fudan, CFFF will include two parts, namely Qiewen-1 and Jinsi-1. "Qiewen" and "Jinsi" are from the university's motto. The former means questioning or inquiring, and the latter means thinking and reflecting.

Jin Li, president of Fudan and an academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, said the platform will become a great supporting force for scientific research, greatly enhance efficiency while reducing costs, accelerating discoveries of scientific theories and technological breakthroughs, and promoting development of large models.

Meanwhile, the university launched the first World AI for Science Competition on Tuesday. It's expected to attract more than 5,000 research teams from all over the world to compete in any of the five channels – life sciences, atmospheric sciences, material science, hydromechanics and quantum mechanics.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Alibaba
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     