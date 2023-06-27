﻿
Splash of controversy as Shanghai Swimming Center introduces women-only lane

Zhang Long
Zhang Long
  21:32 UTC+8, 2023-06-27
Opinions were divided over whether it represents a necessary measure to address concerns of unwanted physical contact or an unfair form of discrimination.
Shanghai Swimming Center

The Shanghai Swimming Center's recent introduction of a women-only lane in one of its public pools has ignited a heated online debate regarding gender equality.

The pool, which features a total of eight lanes, has designated one lane specifically for women at the shallow end. The center, in Xujiahui Sports Park in downtown Xuhui District, boasts four ultra-modern swimming pools, one of which is open to the public.

The decision by the public pool was made to address concerns about female guests experiencing unwanted physical contact, even if unintentional, from other swimmers, a staff member of the center told Shanghai Morning Post.

It aims to provide a safe environment for women who are new to swimming, she added.

Female customers are not required to make a reservation to use the women-only lane.

According to an online poll of 6,562 people conducted by the newspaper, 4,104 supported the women-only lane.

Some users argued that the women-only lane could also protect male customers, as men might find it difficult to justify themselves if inadvertent contact occurs in the pool.

However, many raised doubts about the center's decision, suggesting that the women-only lane could be viewed as another form of discrimination.

User 白粥T questioned the absence of men-only lanes, while Bobo proposed that it would be fairer to evenly divide the eight lanes between male and female patrons.

The Shanghai Swimming Center pool in question

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
Xujiahui
Xuhui
