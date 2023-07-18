﻿
Commuter nightmare: Metro transfer channel turns into a scorching greenhouse in summer heat

An aging transfer channel at Yishan Road Metro station is heating things up on social media among disgruntled commuters.
As the blistering Shanghai summer heat sets in, commuters have taken to social media with complaints regarding an aging subway transfer channel at the bustling Yishan Road Station.

This transfer channel, which connects Shanghai Metro Lines 9, 3, and 4 at the popular downtown station, is a veritable greenhouse of scorching temperatures.

Covered by a dated blue plastic ceiling, the channel lacks proper ventilation and any barrier-free transfer, making it the stuff of commuter nightmares in the hot summer months.

Passengers are reportedly enduring temperatures reaching 41 degrees Celsius in the channel, compared to 32.6 degrees outside, according to Jiefang Daily.

Ti Gong

Climbing nearly 50 steps and passing this outdoor transfer channel is the only way to change between Line 4 to Line 9.

Commuter nightmare: Metro transfer channel turns into a scorching greenhouse in summer heat

Comprised of approximately 50 stairs, without an escalator or elevator in sight, this transfer channel has become a topic of heated debate among commuters demanding repairs or reconstruction before inviting a tragedy.

Hashtag "Yishan Station Transfer," have exploded on social media with commuters sharing their nightmares traveling through the passageway.

A slew of complaints and heated discussions overwhelmingly flooded on Twitter-like Weibo under related trending topics such as "Yishan Station Transfer." Many comments advised passengers not to transfer at this station, or they will be 'devastated' by the heat.

"Two minutes of transfer is followed by two hours of sweating," jokingly commented by one netizen. Another comment said that the "temporary" channel has not been repaired for over a decade.

Commuter nightmare: Metro transfer channel turns into a scorching greenhouse in summer heat

The screenshot of some related comments on Weibo.

According to a staffer with the station interviewed by Jiefang Daily, this "temporary" transfer channel has been there for over 10 years. It was difficult to renovated and install an escalator in the passageway.

According to a report in 2013, Yishan Road interchange station would go underground, and construction broke ground the following year. However, the project came to a standstill for nearly 10 years.

Passengers are encouraged to consult friendly staff for advice when leaving or entering the station regarding alternative transfer options, said the staffer.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
