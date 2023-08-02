﻿
Typhoon Khanun expected to miss Shanghai

Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  14:27 UTC+8, 2023-08-02
This year's sixth typhoon is predicted to keep approaching the coastal areas of Zhejiang and Fujian provinces at a speed of 10-15 kph, with its intensity increasing.
National Meteorological Center / Ti Gong

The latest predicted path of this year's sixth typhoon, Khanun, between 8am on Wednesday and 8am next Monday.

This year's sixth typhoon, Khanun, will miss Shanghai with no strong winds and rains over the next two to three days, according to local meteorological authorities.

Khanun's moving path has kept changing, and it entered the East China Sea area this morning.

The latest predicted path of the storm shows that it will move away from the sea to the northeast from Saturday, but before that, it will twirl around over the sea with a slowing speed.

Khanun was 610 kilometers southeast of Yuhuan City, Zhejiang Province, at 11am this morning, with a wind force of up to 187 kilometers per hour.

The typhoon is predicted to keep approaching the coastal areas of Zhejiang and Fujian provinces at a speed of 10-15 kph, with its intensity increasing.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Top ﻿
     