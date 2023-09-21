﻿
Shanghai-Suzhou cluster ranked 5th in top 100 by WIPO

The Shanghai-Suzhou cluster set a new record in the top 100 science and technology clusters, according to a report issued by WIPO on Wednesday, up one place from last year.
The Shanghai-Suzhou cluster has set a new record in the top 100 science and technology (S&T) clusters, according to a report issued by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) on Wednesday.

It was ranked fifth this year, moving up one place from the previous year's ranking.

The report is an early release from the 2023 edition of WIPO's Global Innovation Index (GII), which will be launched on September 27. The latest document identifies local concentrations of world-leading science and technology activity.

The release shows that Tokyo-Yokohama (Japan) leads as the largest global S&T cluster, followed by Shenzhen-Hong Kong-Guangzhou (China), and Seoul (Republic of Korea), then followed by China's Beijing and Shanghai-Suzhou clusters.

Also worth noting in the report, there are 24 S&T clusters in China this year, up from 21 last year, and the country also boasts the highest number of clusters.

"Science and technology clusters are among the most critical components for the innovation performance of any economy," said WIPO director general Daren Tang. "By bringing science, businesses and entrepreneurs together, these cities or regions are able to build an ecosystem that translates scientific ideas into on-the-ground impact."

The city's intellectual property (IP) bureau said that the rise in ranking was related to the growth of PCT (Patent Cooperation Treaty) international patent applications. In 2022, the number of such applications was about 5,600, increasing by 15.76 percent year-on-year.

In recent years, Shanghai has continued to introduce relevant regulations, enhance international cooperation, and set up many related centers and service platforms to develop a highland of IP protection.

Data revealed in a conference in June showed that local departments, including the courts, public security bureau, and customs, are also stepping up their efforts in the crackdown on IP infringement.

In 2017, Shanghai ranked 19th in the S&T clusters of the GII.

Source: SHINE
﻿
