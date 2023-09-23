Here's cheers to Taicang Rothenburg Beer Festival

Beer, music, food and sports are perfect matches, and you can have them all at the 2023 Taicang Rothenburg Beer Festival in neighboring Jiangsu Province.

Ti Gong

Taicang, within an hour's drive from Shanghai's Hongqiao area, has hosted the beer festival for 18 years. This time, it is held on Haiyundi Avenue which features Germany-style architecture.

The festival, running through September 30, will showcase authentic German beers, complete with music, food and performances. It also coincides with the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games on Saturday.

Taicang is home to more than 500 German companies, with over 3,000 German people living and working in the city, making it a real home for the German community.

The city has a very close tie with Shanghai, and it has geared up to become further integrated into the Yangtze River Delta region.

Marching girls at the opening.













If you go:

Time: 6pm-12pm, through September 30.

Venue: Haiyundi Avenue.

Address: Haiyundi Road, Taicang, Jiangsu Province.

Tickets: free.