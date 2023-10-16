Shanghai Mayor meets international business leaders attending IBLAC

The 35th International Business Leaders' Advisory Council for the Mayor of Shanghai was held on October 15. On Saturday, Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng separately met with Severin Schwan, IBLAC executive chairman and chairman of the Board of Directors of Roche Group, Carmine Di Sibio, EY global chairman and CEO, Oliver Bäte, Allianz Group board chairman and CEO, Miguel López, ThyssenKrupp AG board chairman and CEO, and Jean-Paul Agon, L'Oreal Group chairman, who attended the IBLAC in Shanghai.

Gong expressed sincere thanks to all members of the IBLAC for their important contribution to the economic and social development of Shanghai. He said that since the founding of the advisory council 35 years ago, all members have weathered the storm with Shanghai, participated in the extraordinary process of Shanghai's reform and opening up and modernization construction, shared many enlightening insights and benefited Shanghai a lot.

In the face of the complex and severe international situation today, face-to-face communication and discussion, and seeking common development are very necessary. He believes that the true insights of all members can bring more enlightenment, and he believes that international companies and Shanghai can continue to work together to achieve win-win cooperation.

Gong said that at present, Shanghai is deepening the construction of the "Five Centers" and strengthening the "Four Functions" in accordance with President Xi Jinping's strategic positioning for Shanghai's development, accelerating the construction of an international socialist modern metropolis with world influence.

Since this year, Shanghai has accelerated economic recovery and continuously improved development quality. Shanghai is still one of the most favored investment destinations for foreign investors and one of the preferred locations for multinational companies to lay out their global industrial chains.

The city will continue to build a first-class market-oriented, rule-of-law and international business environment, strengthen intellectual property protection, continuously strengthen guarantees in policies, talent, and other aspects, create a better ecological environment, and provide better services.

IBLAC members are welcome to continue to optimize the functional layout in Shanghai, help promote the development of Shanghai's industries, and use the CIIE platform to bring more new products, technologies, and services to Shanghai and introduce them to China.







He also hopes that IBLAC members will encourage more companies to start businesses in Shanghai, share Shanghai's opportunities and achieve greater development.

Schwan, Di Sibio, Bäte, López and Agon said that this year's IBLAC resumed offline and has important significance and unique value, allowing international entrepreneurs to deeply participate in the development of Shanghai, and also allowing business leaders to get together and communicate face-to-face.

This visit to Shanghai has been felt as lively and enthusiastic and they have strong positive attitudes towards China's economy and confidence in Shanghai's development. They hope that Shanghai will launch more pilot policy innovations that lead the way, create an ecosystem that connects Chinese and foreign enterprises, provide a more open and convenient competitive environment, build an open and innovative highland, and a more resilient city, and let all kinds of enterprises create more legendary stories of rapid development in Shanghai.