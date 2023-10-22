﻿
News / Metro

Engineering students showcase creativity

﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  11:53 UTC+8, 2023-10-22       0
Students of Shanghai Jiao Tong University celebrated the 20th anniversary of its School of Naval Architecture, Ocean and Civil Engineering.
﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  11:53 UTC+8, 2023-10-22       0

Shot by Dong Jun. Edited by Dong Jun. Subtitles by Yang Meiping.

Students of Shanghai Jiao Tong University celebrated the 20th anniversary of its School of Naval Architecture, Ocean and Civil Engineering with creative designs of boats and submarine robots on Saturday.

A foldable boat that can be put into a pocket, an unmanned ship powered completely by ocean wave energy, a robot that can mine on demand 6,000 meters under water, an unmanned air and sea amphibious vehicle ... these are some of the students' designs displayed at an innovation fair launched on Saturday at the Minhang Campus of the university.

The exhibits are the latest achievements of the school in encouraging student innovation.

The school has been dedicated in cultivating innovative talent, with all undergraduates involved in science and technology innovation programs.

Its students have won more than 800 awards in city-level or national innovation competitions, including at least nine top prizes in national events.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Shanghai Jiao Tong University
Minhang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     