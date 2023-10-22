Engineering students showcase creativity

Students of Shanghai Jiao Tong University celebrated the 20th anniversary of its School of Naval Architecture, Ocean and Civil Engineering.

Students of Shanghai Jiao Tong University celebrated the 20th anniversary of its School of Naval Architecture, Ocean and Civil Engineering with creative designs of boats and submarine robots on Saturday.

A foldable boat that can be put into a pocket, an unmanned ship powered completely by ocean wave energy, a robot that can mine on demand 6,000 meters under water, an unmanned air and sea amphibious vehicle ... these are some of the students' designs displayed at an innovation fair launched on Saturday at the Minhang Campus of the university.

The exhibits are the latest achievements of the school in encouraging student innovation.

The school has been dedicated in cultivating innovative talent, with all undergraduates involved in science and technology innovation programs.

Its students have won more than 800 awards in city-level or national innovation competitions, including at least nine top prizes in national events.