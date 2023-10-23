﻿
Shanghai's historical Sinan Mansions hosts science fair

A science fair was held at Shanghai's historical Sinan Mansions, showcasing the latest innovation achievements, offering interactive experiences and promoting science education.
Local students are attracted by a robot during a science fair held at the historical Sinan Mansions in Shanghai over the weekend.

A science fair was held over the weekend at the historical Sinan Mansions in Shanghai's downtown Huangpu District.

The fair, organized by the Shanghai Science and Technology Association, showcased the latest innovation achievements, offered various interactive experiences and promoted science education in categories like artificial intelligence, mental health, mineral deposits and gene editing.

One of the highlights was the display of models of the domestically-developed Yutu lunar rover, Long March rocket, Chang'e lunar lander and Feitian spacesuit.

China's domestically-developed aerospace achievements were on show at the fair.

Robots were also popular, especially among primary school students who indulged in robot wrestling, robot soccer and robot war games.

Shanghai's traditional handicrafts and intangible cultural heritages like pankou, or frog fastenings, and herbs-dyed cloth, were also on show.

The science fair was organized by the Shanghai Science and Technology Association.

