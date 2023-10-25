﻿
News / Metro

Metro struggles to handle commuters with stools

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  19:27 UTC+8, 2023-10-25       0
Shanghai Shentong Metro Group reported 76 instances of commuters carrying stools on Lines 11 and 9, making it uncomfortable for both sitting and standing riders.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  19:27 UTC+8, 2023-10-25       0
Metro struggles to handle commuters with stools

Commuters have been seen sitting on stools on some Shanghai Metro lines, which is not recommended.

Shanghai Shentong Metro Group reported 76 cases of passengers bringing stools on Lines 11 and 9 this month, albeit it has been clearly not recommended to use stools in Metro carriages.

Commuters have complained that stools pose a risk to both sitting and standing riders.

"I'm afraid of stepping on them during emergency brakes. I also have to step around them when the Metro door opens," a woman surnamed Chen was cited.

The Shanghai Metro has almost 10 million weekday riders. Some commuters told Shanghai Metro staff that standing for more than an hour was difficult and that getting a seat during peak hours was nearly impossible.

Some students also reportedly use the stool on subways for the purpose of study.

Metro struggles to handle commuters with stools

Signs prohibiting the use of stools on the Shanghai Metro are visible in trains on Lines 11 and 9.

Line 11, China's longest Metro network, runs 82.8 kilometers over 39 stops between Huaqiao Station in Jiangsu Province and Shanghai Disneyland Resort in the Pudong New Area.

Teng Jing, a professor at Shanghai Tongji College of Transportation Engineering, said that the stools may pose safety risks and discomfort to others, particularly female riders standing close to them.

He proposed that the Metro operator tighten safety checks, publicize and educate commuters about inconveniences caused by stools, and add extra trains during peak hours.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Pudong New Area
Shanghai Metro
Shanghai Disneyland
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     