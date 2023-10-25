﻿
News / Metro

First inmate sports festival held in Qingpu Prison for better rehabilitation

﻿ Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  19:43 UTC+8, 2023-10-25       0
Shanghai's first inmate sports festival has begun at Qingpu Prison. The event is a step forward in prisoner rehabilitation, fostering both physical and psychological health.
﻿ Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  19:43 UTC+8, 2023-10-25       0
First inmate sports festival held in Qingpu Prison for better rehabilitation
Ti Gong

The opening ceremony of the city's first inmate sports festival

The city's first inmate sports festival kicked off in Shanghai Qingpu Prison on Wednesday.

About 60 percent of prisoners in 15 Shanghai prisons will participate in over 10 events including table tennis, bridge and set shot, and other relevant activities such as quizzes and lectures by local athletes, said Ding Ni, director of Qingpu prison's reform and education department.

The activity, launched by the Shanghai Prison Administration Bureau, will last for two weeks.

"To attract more inmates to participate, the prison has extended the time and added more activities based on the annual sports meet behind bars," Ding said.

"Through sports, we hope that they can have good physical and psychological health, which is conducive to the management of prisons and their rehabilitation," Ding said.

During the opening ceremony, more than a hundred prisoners performed the Wuji ball, a Chinese physical exercise ball, and baduanjin, a traditional Chinese eight-sectioned physical exercise and a form of qigong.

First inmate sports festival held in Qingpu Prison for better rehabilitation
Ti Gong

Inmates perform baduanjin during the opening ceremony of the sports festival.

An instructor with skillful maneuvers and strength stood out clearly during the baduanjin performance. The man, surnamed Liu, was sentenced to 18 years in prison for corruption.

He told Shanghai Daily that facing the changes in his life and long imprisonment, he fell into despair and was unable to think and reform at first.

A police officer discovered that he loved Tai Chi by chance and encouraged him to continue practicing it every day. From then on, his hobby has become a channel to vent his negative emotions, he said.

Every week, he leads many other prisoners in Tai Chi. "Their physical and psychological health has been improved," he said.

Tai Chi and baduanjin have become one of the strong points in prisoner rehabilitation in Liu's cell block.

Ding said the sports festival will be held every year, and the winners of the sports competition can be rewarded with products for daily use and study.

First inmate sports festival held in Qingpu Prison for better rehabilitation
Ti Gong

The former Wushu athlete and world champion Tang Lu gives a lecture to inmates at Shanghai Qingpu Prison, on Wednesday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     