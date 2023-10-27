Man involved in Ruijin Hospital attack sentenced to death

A man who injured 15 medical workers, patients, and their families in Ruijin Hospital was sentenced to death for attempted murder.

A man was sentenced to death on Friday for attempted murder after hurting 15 medical workers, patients and their families in a Shanghai hospital.

The Shanghai No. 2 Intermediate People's Court said the man, Hou Xiaofei, wanted to exact revenge against society over bad investments and running up debts.

In July, Hou walked into Ruijin Hospital in Huangpu District armed with knives and a window breaker. He chased and stabbed people in the stomachs and chests. According to the court, six people were critically injured in the incident, including four children.

A report said police fired at the man to stop him from hurting others.

All the victims needed medical treatment, the court said.

The court said that Hou should be severely punished based on his intention, means of crime, result, and social influence.

Over 20 people, including victims and the defendant's family members, sat in the public gallery while the verdict was read aloud in court.