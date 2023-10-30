300 scientists, including 27 Nobel laureates, to attend WLA Forum

The World Laureates Forum, in its sixth year, will take place from November 6 to 8 at its newly built permanent site in the Lingang Special Area.

Shanghai's annual top-tier science festival will return next month on a grander scale and at a higher level.

According to the World Laureates Association, the World Laureates Forum, now in its sixth year, will take place from November 6 to 8 at its newly built permanent site in the Lingang Special Area.

More than 300 scientists from 25 nations and regions will attend the forum, including 27 Nobel laureates, making it the biggest attendance of prominent scientists in offline sessions since the conference's beginning in 2018, the WLA said.

The topic of this year's forum is "Science Leads Transformation," and it will include various themed sessions, 21 top-rated forum events, more than 60 academic report meetings by notable scientists, and 70 academic exchange events.

"New" is another buzzword for this year's conference.

Among the more than 300 scientists taking part, nearly 100 will be "new faces," including Makoto Fujita, the 2018 Wolf Prize winner in Chemistry; Michael Grätzel, the 2012 Albert Einstein World Award in Science; and Gregory Stephanopoulos, the 2011 Eni Prize in Renewable and Non-Conventional Energy.

Arkadi Nemirovski, Yurii Nesterov, Daniela Rhodes, Karolin Luger, and Timothy J Richmond, the 2023 World Laureates Association Prize winners, will also attend.

They will be presented with their awards on November 6.

A new section, "HUB" will provide young scientists with a platform for discussing ideas and presenting results. About 120 young scientists will attend the forum this year.

"Frontier Lectures" will invite 57 scientists to deliver lectures on physics, chemistry, and biology.

The forum is being held in its permanent location, which includes a conference center and a hotel, for the first time.