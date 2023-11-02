Historic Jinling Road set for a makeover

Work on the Kerry Jinling Lu Project on Jinling Road has begun and will be completed in phases from 2027 to 2029.

Ti Gong

Shanghai's historic Jinling Road is getting a makeover to become a new cultural and commercial landmark.

The Kerry Jinling Lu Project began construction on August 23 and will be completed in phases in 2027 to 2029, according to the 2023 Shanghai International City and Architecture Expo.

Jinling Road E is located in the city center, close to the Bund, Yuyuan Garden, People's Square, and other Huangpu District landmarks.

It has been an important traffic and economic core in Shanghai for over 200 years, particularly as a themed shopping street, ranging from "wool street" in the early 1900s to "musical instrument street" in the 1990s.

It also has the most well-preserved arcade building neighborhood in east China.

The project, Kerry Properties' largest investment in the Chinese mainland, was highlighted as an example of urban renewal in the expo, which concluded on Wednesday.

It will have a floor space of roughly about 663,000 square meters and will include apartments, offices, shops, and hotels.

Historic structures will be restored to preserve the local flavor, but modern amenities will be incorporated to meet today's needs.