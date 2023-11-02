﻿
News / Metro

Minhang students celebrate educational drama festival

﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping Liu Chwan-shin
  18:18 UTC+8, 2023-11-02       0
Students from kindergartens and schools kicked off an educational drama festival, showcasing the latest student achievements in the dramatic arts.
﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping Liu Chwan-shin
  18:18 UTC+8, 2023-11-02       0
Minhang students celebrate educational drama festival
Ti Gong

Children from a kindergarten perform on stage.

Students and teachers from 31 schools in Minhang District gathered to perform stage-plays at the Minhang School Affiliated to the Shanghai Theater Academy in Pujiang Town on Wednesday, kicking off the 2023 Shanghai International Educational Drama Ideas Festival.

The festival, in its fourth edition, is showcasing the latest achievements in drama education from member schools of the Minhang Theater Arts Education Alliance, ranging from kindergartens to high schools.

Performances included dramatic renditions of "Beginning of the Universe," "A Century of Legacy," and "Tribute to Heroes." Notably, "Our Hero Gu Zhen," an original play set to a revolutionary backdrop, centered on local Pujiang hero, Gu Zhen, garnered significant attention.

Minhang students celebrate educational drama festival
Ti Gong

The festival, in its fourth edition, is showcasing the latest achievements in drama education from member schools of the Minhang Theater Arts Education Alliance.

The school's new theatre was buzzing with carnival-style attractions, including interactive art sessions, drama skits, and school-specific booth displays, ensuring a comprehensive theatrical experience for the children.

Students said they not only gained insight into the process of staging a play, but also deepened their appreciation for drama, culture and history.

Furthermore, the festival promises an array of educational theater events throughout the month, like campus science plays and science show tours, epitomizing the fusion of science and art.

Minhang students celebrate educational drama festival
Ti Gong

the festival promises an array of educational theater events.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Minhang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     