Minhang students celebrate educational drama festival

Students from kindergartens and schools kicked off an educational drama festival, showcasing the latest student achievements in the dramatic arts.

Ti Gong

Students and teachers from 31 schools in Minhang District gathered to perform stage-plays at the Minhang School Affiliated to the Shanghai Theater Academy in Pujiang Town on Wednesday, kicking off the 2023 Shanghai International Educational Drama Ideas Festival.

The festival, in its fourth edition, is showcasing the latest achievements in drama education from member schools of the Minhang Theater Arts Education Alliance, ranging from kindergartens to high schools.

Performances included dramatic renditions of "Beginning of the Universe," "A Century of Legacy," and "Tribute to Heroes." Notably, "Our Hero Gu Zhen," an original play set to a revolutionary backdrop, centered on local Pujiang hero, Gu Zhen, garnered significant attention.

Ti Gong

The school's new theatre was buzzing with carnival-style attractions, including interactive art sessions, drama skits, and school-specific booth displays, ensuring a comprehensive theatrical experience for the children.

Students said they not only gained insight into the process of staging a play, but also deepened their appreciation for drama, culture and history.

Furthermore, the festival promises an array of educational theater events throughout the month, like campus science plays and science show tours, epitomizing the fusion of science and art.