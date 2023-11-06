From latest Corvette to medicine, CIIE has it all

The China International Import Expo has served as a preferred stage by many companies for product debut. No exception this year and let's find out what's on and what's new.

The Durant Guild, GM's premium import and lifestyle platform, showcases an exciting line-up of products at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE).

It features the China debut of the Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray hybrid performance car. It is the only sports car that pairs two separate propulsion systems to provide naturally aspirated V-8 power with electrified responsiveness through eAWD.

As the first-ever electrified Corvette as well as the fastest production model in the nameplate's 70-year history, the E-Ray can achieve 0-60 mph acceleration in a mere 2.5 seconds.

Lego bricks and new design patterns are among the most eye-catching pieces at the CIIE. This year, as well as the signature panda patterns, Playful Hearts was unveiled at the Lego booth. Consisting of 19 hearts made of LEGO bricks, it took 18 LEGO model builders from China and the Czech Republic 491 hours to complete.

Gilead Sciences will debut its innovative HIV medicine to this year's CIIE. The medicine, with brand name of Sunlenca, is a new class of antiretrovirals with a unique twice-a-year treatment schedule. It has been approved in the United States and Europe for capsules and injection. When combined with other antivirals, it has been approved for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multi-drug resistant HIV-1 infection.

To redefine the coffee experience, Rhea Vendors Group unveils Barista On-Demand, a new concept of mobile coffee stations that integrates automatic coffee machines with a self-driving vehicle, at CIIE.

The solution transforms the typical coffee consumption from a go-to-shop activity into shop-come-to-customers, and is expected to set a new standard in the fusion of high technology and premium quality beverage vending.

RINVOQ®, by the world's leading biopharmaceutical company AbbVie, is a JAK inhibitor in immunology that has benefited from the spillover effect of CIIE. The company will demonstrate its role in treating more diseases, hoping that it can be approved in China for more indications.

Alcon, a global leader in eye care, introduces wavelight plus for the first time in China at CIIE. The next-generation in refractive surgery, wavelight plus unlocks a new era of personalized precision with streamlined planning features and better visual outcomes, more predictability and minimal risk.